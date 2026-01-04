Previous
PIAZZA DEI MIRACOLI by sangwann
Photo 5429

PIAZZA DEI MIRACOLI

More from the album (which it is still in the making) of our recent holiday to La Spezia and Pisa. This is from day 5, first full day residing at Pisa – 26th October, 2025.
A trio of night shots of this very popular part of Pisa. I enjoy taking night photos wherever I go but this time was more special because I have been to this piazza at least 3 or 4 times but always during the day and it makes a big difference. Few people were around , every one was down the road at the many open-air restaurants.
Thank you so much for your looks, for your lovely comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.
4th January 2026 4th Jan 26

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
1487% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Really nice night shots.
January 4th, 2026  
Diana ace
Great night shots and scenes.
January 4th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact