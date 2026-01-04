PIAZZA DEI MIRACOLI

More from the album (which it is still in the making) of our recent holiday to La Spezia and Pisa. This is from day 5, first full day residing at Pisa – 26th October, 2025.

A trio of night shots of this very popular part of Pisa. I enjoy taking night photos wherever I go but this time was more special because I have been to this piazza at least 3 or 4 times but always during the day and it makes a big difference. Few people were around , every one was down the road at the many open-air restaurants.

