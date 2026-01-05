PIAZZA DEI CAVALIERI

More from the album (which it is still in the making) of our recent holiday to La Spezia and Pisa. This is from day 5, first full day residing at Pisa – 26th October, 2025.

This is one public square in Pisa that I like most. And the most interesting building for me is the Palazzo dei Cavalieri (Palace of the Knights). Walking through this lovely square I saw light inside the palace and left the others and went up a flight of steps, a storey high, to have a look inside. I saw people in there, opened the glass door and asked a lady who was at the reception desk whether the palace is open for the public, at least during daytime. I was disappointed when the lady replied that it open only for groups accompanied by a tour leader. I thanked her and when I got out the view of the square was magnificent with the statue commemorating Cosimo dei Medici, first Grand Master of the Order of the Knights of St. Stephen and the most powerful man in the province. I took other shots of the piazza with many historic buildings but I liked this shot best.

Piazza dei Cavalieri (lit. 'Knights' Square') is a landmark in Pisa, Italy, and the second main square of the city. This square was the political centre in medieval Pisa. After the middle of 16th century the square became the headquarters of the Order of the Knights of St. Stephen (the Knights of Malta are the Knights of St John) .

Now it is a centre of education, being the main house of the Scuola Normale di Pisa, a higher learning institution part of the University.

