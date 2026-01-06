Previous
LIGHT REFLECTIONS ON RIVER ARNO by sangwann
Photo 5431

LIGHT REFLECTIONS ON RIVER ARNO

More from the album (which it is still in the making) of our recent holiday to La Spezia and Pisa. This is from day 5, first full day residing at Pisa – 26th October, 2025.
And this is River Arno at night. Shot taken while we were walking out of the centre of Pisa to our now chosen restaurant to have an evening meal before retiring for the night.

Tomorrow some shots from Malta before I start posting shots from our 6th day.
Thank you so much for all your looks, for your nice comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.
John ace
This is an exceptional composition and use of light. Quite artfully done!
January 6th, 2026  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this beautiful curve and light reflections.
January 6th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a wonderful pov to capture this delightful scene , lovely lights and reflections !
January 6th, 2026  
