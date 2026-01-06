LIGHT REFLECTIONS ON RIVER ARNO

More from the album (which it is still in the making) of our recent holiday to La Spezia and Pisa. This is from day 5, first full day residing at Pisa – 26th October, 2025.

And this is River Arno at night. Shot taken while we were walking out of the centre of Pisa to our now chosen restaurant to have an evening meal before retiring for the night.



Tomorrow some shots from Malta before I start posting shots from our 6th day.

