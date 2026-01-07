Previous
MALTA'S NATIONAL AQUARIUM by sangwann
MALTA'S NATIONAL AQUARIUM

Shot taken a few days before Christmas. This is Malta’s National Aquarium situated at Qawra. It was decorated for the Christmas season. I saw it when I went for a long 2 hour walk along the coast road leading from Salini to St Paul’s Bay.
I will remember the day because I was really enjoying myself walking briskly until on my return walk round a square which is being redecorated I slipped on the rough pavement and fell full-body down. Thankfully I got back up, wiped a bit my trousers and continued my walk as if nothing happened.
Thank you very much for all your looks, for your lovely comments and for all the fav's.
7th January 2026 7th Jan 26

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
