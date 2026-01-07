MALTA'S NATIONAL AQUARIUM

Shot taken a few days before Christmas. This is Malta’s National Aquarium situated at Qawra. It was decorated for the Christmas season. I saw it when I went for a long 2 hour walk along the coast road leading from Salini to St Paul’s Bay.

I will remember the day because I was really enjoying myself walking briskly until on my return walk round a square which is being redecorated I slipped on the rough pavement and fell full-body down. Thankfully I got back up, wiped a bit my trousers and continued my walk as if nothing happened.

