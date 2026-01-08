Previous
AT MALTA’S NATIONAL AQUARIUM PARK by sangwann
AT MALTA’S NATIONAL AQUARIUM PARK

These are two pictures I took of a small park run by the Aquarium for children and for grown-ups who are game to sit down at a table and have a coffee. I was on my brisk walk and I just stopped for a second to take these pictures before I continued on my way.
On the right is (I suppose) a lampuka, commonly known as dorado which is a species of fish that, for various reasons, is very much particular to Maltese waters.
On the left are an octopus and Neptune.
All the statues (if you can call them statues) are made of mesh wire, and very artistically made I must say.
Thanik you for all your looks, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.
Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Annie D ace
They're fabulous!
January 8th, 2026  
bkb in the city ace
Great collage
January 8th, 2026  
Diana ace
Beautiful sculptures and shots.
January 8th, 2026  
Brian ace
Beautiful collage and narrative
January 8th, 2026  
Beverley ace
Beautiful sculptures…lovely sunny day
January 8th, 2026  
