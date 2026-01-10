HI. HAPPY NEW YEAR

Shot taken 2 days before the new year when Christine and I together with Jean-Pierre (my son) and Louise (his wife) went to enjoy the spirit of the Christmas festive season. Just outside the entrance gate to Valletta there was a Christmas village and crowds of people around. I regretted I didn't take my camera with me but I asked JP and wife to stand by these two lovers for a picture which I took with my mobile (a cheap one compared what we have today).

