Previous
HI. HAPPY NEW YEAR by sangwann
Photo 5435

HI. HAPPY NEW YEAR

Shot taken 2 days before the new year when Christine and I together with Jean-Pierre (my son) and Louise (his wife) went to enjoy the spirit of the Christmas festive season. Just outside the entrance gate to Valletta there was a Christmas village and crowds of people around. I regretted I didn't take my camera with me but I asked JP and wife to stand by these two lovers for a picture which I took with my mobile (a cheap one compared what we have today).
Thank you for your looks, for the nice comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.
10th January 2026 10th Jan 26

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
1489% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
A cheerful reminder of the New Year - seems such a long time ago now that we have been struggling with the cold snowy weather here in the UK. !!
January 10th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact