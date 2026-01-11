Previous
FESTIVE SEASON IN VALLETTA. by sangwann
FESTIVE SEASON IN VALLETTA.

Shot taken 2 days before the new year when Christine and I together with Jean-Pierre (my son) and Louise (his wife) went to enjoy the spirit of the Christmas festive season in Valletta.
One more collage of the Christmas decorations , the left one taken at the Christmas village before you enter Valletta and the right one is in the square in front of parliament building just as you enter the city.
Tomorrow I will continue with pictures from our holiday in La Spezia and Pisa.
Thank you for your looks, comments and Fav's on yesterday's picture.
11th January 2026

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer.
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely decorations.
January 11th, 2026  
Wylie ace
Lovely rendition of the decorations
January 11th, 2026  
