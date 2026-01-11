FESTIVE SEASON IN VALLETTA.

Shot taken 2 days before the new year when Christine and I together with Jean-Pierre (my son) and Louise (his wife) went to enjoy the spirit of the Christmas festive season in Valletta.

One more collage of the Christmas decorations , the left one taken at the Christmas village before you enter Valletta and the right one is in the square in front of parliament building just as you enter the city.

Tomorrow I will continue with pictures from our holiday in La Spezia and Pisa.

Thank you for your looks, comments and Fav's on yesterday's picture.

