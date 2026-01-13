CHIESA DI SAN PIETRO ALLA MAGIONE

More from the album (which it is still in the making) of our recent holiday to La Spezia and Pisa. This is from day 6 – 27th October, 2025.

Walking along the narrow streets of Siena on the way to the city centre we saw this little church and decided to have a good look at it. I took a picture of a sign that gives its name so that it would be easy to find it on the internet.

The two pictures on the left show the simple interior of the church. At the side of this church one can see the bell tower and a lovely old well.

I love so much visiting old buildings like this and am captured by the interesting stories they provide.

A bit of information on the place from the internet

Serenely beautiful, this Romanesque church was built in the 10th century and used by the Knights Templar in the 12th century. It then passed to the Knights of Malta after the Templar order was dissolved. The current facade dates from the 13th century. The dimly lit interior is austere, with a 15th-century crucifix being one of the few adornments. To the church's immediate south are hospice buildings where pilgrims on the Via Francigena once rested (this could be the building behind the well, corner with the bell tower). A chapel on the right was erected in 1523-26 as an ex voto for the passing of the plague;

