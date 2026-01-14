Previous
PALAZZO SALIMBENI by sangwann
Photo 5439

PALAZZO SALIMBENI

More from the album (which it is still in the making) of our recent holiday to La Spezia and Pisa. This is from day 6 – 27th October, 2025.
The Palazzo Salimbeni, a Gothic palace in the heart of Siena, Italy, is more than just a stunning architectural masterpiece; it is also of great historical significance. The building is associated with an ancient mercantile family of Siena and currently houses the main offices of the Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, the oldest bank in the world.
The building was built in the 14th century. In the 19th century it was remodeled in neo-Gothic style It was further renovated during the 20th century. It faces a square with a statue of the local religious figure Sallustio Bandini, dating to 1882.
Thank you for all your looks, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.
14th January 2026 14th Jan 26

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
1490% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
I enjoyed Sienna such a lovely place.
January 14th, 2026  
Wylie ace
Lovely plaza
January 14th, 2026  
Babs ace
A beautiful building and interesting narrative
January 14th, 2026  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
What a striking photograph, I love it. So interesting too.
January 14th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact