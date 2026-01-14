PALAZZO SALIMBENI

More from the album (which it is still in the making) of our recent holiday to La Spezia and Pisa. This is from day 6 – 27th October, 2025.

The Palazzo Salimbeni, a Gothic palace in the heart of Siena, Italy, is more than just a stunning architectural masterpiece; it is also of great historical significance. The building is associated with an ancient mercantile family of Siena and currently houses the main offices of the Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, the oldest bank in the world.

The building was built in the 14th century. In the 19th century it was remodeled in neo-Gothic style It was further renovated during the 20th century. It faces a square with a statue of the local religious figure Sallustio Bandini, dating to 1882.

