Previous
WALKING THE OLD STREETS OF SIENA by sangwann
Photo 5440

WALKING THE OLD STREETS OF SIENA

More from the album (which it is still in the making) of our recent holiday to La Spezia and Pisa. This is from day 6 – 27th October, 2025.
So many people were touring Siena on the day we were there. It was like a big community - including us – walking around aimlessly without any hurry and a destination to look for. I liked the fee;ling and took several shots while walking along behind the others, at times even losing them. These are three shots of the many that I took.
Thank you very much for all your views, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.
15th January 2026 15th Jan 26

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
1490% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact