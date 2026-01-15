WALKING THE OLD STREETS OF SIENA

More from the album (which it is still in the making) of our recent holiday to La Spezia and Pisa. This is from day 6 – 27th October, 2025.

So many people were touring Siena on the day we were there. It was like a big community - including us – walking around aimlessly without any hurry and a destination to look for. I liked the fee;ling and took several shots while walking along behind the others, at times even losing them. These are three shots of the many that I took.

Thank you very much for all your views, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.

