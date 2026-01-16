THE HEART AND SOUL OF SIENA

More from the album (which it is still in the making) of our recent holiday to La Spezia and Pisa. This is from day 6 – 27th October, 2025.

This is the Palazzo Pubblico in Siena as we entered into the Piazza del Campo from this side.

Some info about the Palazzo Pubblico in Siena.

Also known as the Palazzo Comunale, it looms imposingly over Piazza del Campo and together with its imposing Torre del Mangia, is one of the symbols of the city of the Palio (Palio is a world known historic horse race which takes place twice a year),

Built between 1297 and 1310, the palazzo was the residence of the Signoria (rulers of the time) and Podestà (the highest judicial and military magistrate of medieval times) and still symbolizes political power because it is the seat of the City Hall.

