THE HEART AND SOUL OF SIENA (2)

More from the album (which it is still in the making) of our recent holiday to La Spezia and Pisa. This is from day 6 – 27th October, 2025.

Shots taken at Piazza del Campo.

Left picture – Torre del Mangia. At 94 metres high, this is the most famous tower in Tuscany and the third tallest ancient tower in Italy. It was built between 1338 and 1348. It takes its name from its first bell-ringer.

Top right picture – A she wolf on the Torre del Mangia, the symbol of Siena’s legendary Roman origins.

Bottom right picture – Christine at Piazza del Campo. Sorry but only the top half of Christine is in this collage. I think it’s because the frame is too big (or too small)

As I mentioned yesterday, at Piaza del Campo, two very popular horse races take place. Siena is divided in 17 contrade (districts). Ten riders, one each from 10 of the 17 districts, take part dressed in the appropriate symbols of their respective district riding on barebacked horses. The tradition dates back to the 17th century.

