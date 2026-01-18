SIENA CATHEDRAL

More from the album (which it is still in the making) of our recent holiday to La Spezia and Pisa. This is from day 6 – 27th October, 2025.

In a hurry because I have to leave home early because I am off to watch Ma play basketball.

As you can see Siena's cathedral has a magnificent facade and the interior was crowded with visitors. I didn't take many pictures in the cathedral because I have been there at least 4 times and nothing was new to me. The bottom right picture is the main aisle of the cathedral while the other two pictures are from the floor.

