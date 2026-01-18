Previous
SIENA CATHEDRAL by sangwann
SIENA CATHEDRAL

More from the album (which it is still in the making) of our recent holiday to La Spezia and Pisa. This is from day 6 – 27th October, 2025.
In a hurry because I have to leave home early because I am off to watch Ma play basketball.
As you can see Siena's cathedral has a magnificent facade and the interior was crowded with visitors. I didn't take many pictures in the cathedral because I have been there at least 4 times and nothing was new to me. The bottom right picture is the main aisle of the cathedral while the other two pictures are from the floor.
Annie D ace
Fabulous collage of images.
January 18th, 2026  
eDorre ace
Wonderful images of a beautiful cathedral
January 18th, 2026  
Diana ace
I loved that beautiful cathedral, such a fabulous collage and shots Dione!
January 18th, 2026  
