Two more shots from the Siena Cathedral.

Among all the treasures of the Siena Cathedral is this monument in one of the side chapels, a monument I discovered on a previous visit and which immediately became of very great interest to me. It is the monument commemorating one of the Grand Masters of the Order of St John and of Malta. Many Maltese very probably do not even now it exists. I am sure I posted a picture of this someday years ago, on 365 but I think it is worth repeating like I have done of other pictures of previous trips to Siena.

Some information about the Grand Master:

Fra' Marc'Antonio Zondadari (26 November 1658 − 16 June 1722), from Siena, was the 65th Prince and Grand Master of the Order of Malta. He was born in Siena; his mother was of aristocratic Chigi surname. From 1702 onwards Zondadari lived in Palazzo Carniero in Valletta, which later became known as Auberge de Bavière. The Auberge still exists and is well taken care of and is the office of one of the Ministers in government. Although his reign only lasted for two years, he was popular with the Maltese. His body is buried in a magnificent monument in the St. John's Co-Cathedral while his heart was buried in his native Siena, much to the dismay of the Maltese people of the time.

