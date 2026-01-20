Previous
FACING SIENA CATHEDRAL by sangwann
Photo 5445

FACING SIENA CATHEDRAL

More from the album (which it is still in the making) of our recent holiday to La Spezia and Pisa. This is from day 6 – 27th October, 2025.
One last picture from Siena.
Right in front of Siena Cathedral is a church named ‘Chiesa della Santissima Annunziata. Very often it is overlooked as everyone is attracted to the great cathedral. Despite the fact that I have been to La Spezia 3 or 4 times I had never taken any notice of this church before this time. I left the others to see what’s inside this church and when I entered, the fresco above the main altar came like a big sparkle in my eyes - it looked stunningly beautiful. Up came the camera and I took two shots of it and I’m sure you will like them.
Yesterday I tried to find some information about this beauty and here is an abbreviation of what I found:
Domenico di Pace Beccafumi (1486 – May 18, 1551) was an Italian Renaissance-Mannerist painter active predominantly in Siena. He is considered one of the last undiluted representatives of the Sienese school of painting.
The day did not end when we left Siena. I will continue my story tomorrow. On this wonderful day I took over 200 pictures so please bear with me for a few more pictures.
We are currently engulfed in a cyclone and everyone has been advised to stay inside. Till now the property is ok except for a sunshade in the backyard, part of which has been cut free by the wind. And which I will have to replace later.
Thank you very much for all your looks, for your comments and for the fav’s on yesterday’s picture.
Maggiemae ace
I would repeat, 'stunningly beautiful'! You are still so active!
January 20th, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely interior. Stay safe.
January 20th, 2026  
Diana ace
Marvellous captures and details of this stunning cathedral! I love your narratives which are always so informative.
January 20th, 2026  
