FACING SIENA CATHEDRAL

More from the album (which it is still in the making) of our recent holiday to La Spezia and Pisa. This is from day 6 – 27th October, 2025.

One last picture from Siena.

Right in front of Siena Cathedral is a church named ‘Chiesa della Santissima Annunziata. Very often it is overlooked as everyone is attracted to the great cathedral. Despite the fact that I have been to La Spezia 3 or 4 times I had never taken any notice of this church before this time. I left the others to see what’s inside this church and when I entered, the fresco above the main altar came like a big sparkle in my eyes - it looked stunningly beautiful. Up came the camera and I took two shots of it and I’m sure you will like them.

Yesterday I tried to find some information about this beauty and here is an abbreviation of what I found:

Domenico di Pace Beccafumi (1486 – May 18, 1551) was an Italian Renaissance-Mannerist painter active predominantly in Siena. He is considered one of the last undiluted representatives of the Sienese school of painting.

The day did not end when we left Siena. I will continue my story tomorrow. On this wonderful day I took over 200 pictures so please bear with me for a few more pictures.

We are currently engulfed in a cyclone and everyone has been advised to stay inside. Till now the property is ok except for a sunshade in the backyard, part of which has been cut free by the wind. And which I will have to replace later.

