EVER HEARD ABOUT CERTALDO?

More from the album (which it is still in the making) of our recent holiday to La Spezia and Pisa. This is from day 6 – 27th October, 2025.

Certaldo was pointed out to us by my sister’s son who advised us to visit the place where he had been before us. And what an amazing place it turned up to be. It was like we were living in medieval days.

This shot was taken from the funicular while waiting to start our way from Certaldo new town up to Certaldo Alta, the old town. Hundreds of years ago, towns/villages were built on top of hills/mountains where the inhabitants could defend themselves from invaders.

