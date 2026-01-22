Previous
THE BEAUTY OF CERTALDO by sangwann
THE BEAUTY OF CERTALDO

More from the album (which it is still in the making) of our recent holiday to La Spezia and Pisa. This is from day 6 – 27th October, 2025.
These are some pictures of Certaldo. The streets of the old city were deserted and every where was very clean and peaceful. Being close to the end of October, few tourists probably knew that Certaldo existed and they normally would spend their time in the places very popular with tourists. For the 4 of us it resembled something magical. I loved the time spent here more than any other we passed touring those touristic ones which I had seen most of in previous holidays.
Thank you very much for all your looks, for your comments and for the fav's on yeterday's picture.
The cyclone is not over yet. The wind subsided yesterday but It rained for most of the day. Seems that the force of the wind will increase again today. In the meantime I am locked inside because I hate going out walking in the rain especially when it is also windy.
Brian ace
Delightful collage and narrative.
Stay safe.
January 22nd, 2026  
