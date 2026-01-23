MORE OF CERTALDO

More from the album (which it is still in the making) of our recent holiday to La Spezia and Pisa. This is from day 6 – 27th October, 2025.

Four more pictures of Certaldo. The streets of the old city were deserted and every where was very clean and peaceful. Those in front of me are my wife, sister and brother-in-law

Some information about this lovely town Certaldo, a fascinating medieval hamlet in the heart of the Val d'Elsa. Certaldo is without a doubt one of the most charming towns in Tuscany, situated approximately 35 kilometres southwest of Florence and 45 kilometres from Siena. Its name comes from the Latin term “cerrus altus”, which means “a rise covered in oak trees” and its origins date back to Etruscan times.

The famous Tuscan writer Boccaccio, author of the Decameron and the Life of Dante was born here., and spent the last few years of his life. He was buried here in 1375.

