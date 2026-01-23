Previous
MORE OF CERTALDO by sangwann
Photo 5448

MORE OF CERTALDO

More from the album (which it is still in the making) of our recent holiday to La Spezia and Pisa. This is from day 6 – 27th October, 2025.
Four more pictures of Certaldo. The streets of the old city were deserted and every where was very clean and peaceful. Those in front of me are my wife, sister and brother-in-law
Some information about this lovely town Certaldo, a fascinating medieval hamlet in the heart of the Val d'Elsa. Certaldo is without a doubt one of the most charming towns in Tuscany, situated approximately 35 kilometres southwest of Florence and 45 kilometres from Siena. Its name comes from the Latin term “cerrus altus”, which means “a rise covered in oak trees” and its origins date back to Etruscan times.
The famous Tuscan writer Boccaccio, author of the Decameron and the Life of Dante was born here., and spent the last few years of his life. He was buried here in 1375.
Thank you for your looks, for your comments and for the fav. on yesterday's ppicture.
Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Louise & Ken ace
I love seeing photos like yours of countries I visited, but often, the towns we didn't see. You'll have a wonderful album of your travels when you're finished!
January 23rd, 2026  
