Previous
AROUND CERTALDO by sangwann
Photo 5449

AROUND CERTALDO

More from the album (which it is still in the making) of our recent holiday to La Spezia and Pisa. This is from day 6 – 27th October, 2025.
Fabulous views from the old town walls of Certaldo.
Posting late today because when I woke up this morning I set my mind to fix a light in the garden. I thought I could fix it in an hour or so but it took me the whole morning and when I put on the light. The whole system stopped working. I had done something wrong and we had to call Enemalta personnel to fix it for us. Now the light is ok but I'm still without the garden light I wanted to fix, That's for my professionality in electricity.
Thank you for your looks, comments and fav's on yesterday's picture.
24th January 2026 24th Jan 26

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
1492% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful looking collage. Fav.
January 24th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Wonderful photos of the beautiful scenery
January 24th, 2026  
Agnes ace
Nice collage
January 24th, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful area.
January 24th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact