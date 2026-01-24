AROUND CERTALDO

More from the album (which it is still in the making) of our recent holiday to La Spezia and Pisa. This is from day 6 – 27th October, 2025.

Fabulous views from the old town walls of Certaldo.

Posting late today because when I woke up this morning I set my mind to fix a light in the garden. I thought I could fix it in an hour or so but it took me the whole morning and when I put on the light. The whole system stopped working. I had done something wrong and we had to call Enemalta personnel to fix it for us. Now the light is ok but I'm still without the garden light I wanted to fix, That's for my professionality in electricity.

Thank you for your looks, comments and fav's on yesterday's picture.