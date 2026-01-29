CATHEDRAL OF SAINT MARY OF THE FLOWER

This is from day 7 – 28th October, 2025. Last full day of our La Spezia and Pisa holiday.

I am almost fed up with posting shots from this holiday. The number of pictures that I took was so much and there was such a lot to see and take pictures of throughout the holiday that on this day I was going to leave my camera at the b&b so that I won’t be tempted to take more shots. But I made an effort and skipped many photo opportunities.

Having said this, this is the front of the Cathedral of Saint Mary of the Flower in Florence, our destination for the day. The name seemed a bit strange for a marvelous cathedral like this. I searched on the internet and Wikipedia says that::

The Florence Cathedral, officially known as Santa Maria del Fiore, was named after the flower lily, symbolizing the city's identity and aspirations. This name reflects a Biblical prophecy from the book of Isaiah, which mentions a "stern rising from the root of the descendants of Jesse". The cathedral's construction began in 1296, and its design was influenced by the lily of the coat of arms of Florence.

