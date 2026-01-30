NEPTUNE

This is from day 7 – 28th October, 2025. Last full day of our La Spezia and Pisa holiday.

Shot taken when walking in front of Palazzo Vecchio.

Next to the Palazzo Vecchio stands the square’s most imposing sculpture, the huge Fountain of Neptune by Bartolomeo Ammannati from 1575. Neptune stands in the center on top of a shell-shaped horse-drawn chariot. He is surrounded by tritons, satyrs, two men with dolphins, two women with putti (small angelic figures) and fauns.

Most of the thing I saw Turin and possibly taken pictures of weren’t so interesting to me because I had seen them and taken pictures of them several times before during previous visits.

Thankk you very much for all your looks, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.