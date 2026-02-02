Previous
PONTE VECCHIO by sangwann
PONTE VECCHIO

The Old Bridge
This is from day 7 – 28th October, 2025. Last full day of our La Spezia and Pisa holiday.
The Ponte Vecchio is a medieval stone closed-spandrel segmental arch bridge over the Arno, in Florence The only bridge in Florence spared from destruction during World War II, it is noted for the shops built along it; building shops on such bridges was once a common practice. Butchers, tanners, and farmers initially occupied the shops; the present tenants are jewellers, art dealers, and souvenir sellers.
It wasn’t worth going across the river on this historic bridge which was overcrowded with people and which we four had seen more than once before. So we continued on a walk along the river.
Dione Giorgio

Wylie ace
Lovely shot. I would like to get back there one day.
February 2nd, 2026  
