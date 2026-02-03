COFFEE AT EMPOLI

This is from day 7 – 28th October, 2025. Last full day of our La Spezia and Pisa holiday.

On the train back to Pisa we decided to take a stop at Empoli. I suggested this knowing that Empoli football for many years played in the Italian First Division league - now it is in Serie B. It intrigued me to know how the city/town looked like. Not much to see during the few minutes we walked along one of the main roads. However we decided to stop at this restaurant/coffee shop for a coffee and a bite. The walls were covered with this material full of flowers and the table tops were of black marble. When I saw the reflection in the right picture I said to myself this is a great opportunity for a picture and here it is. Following that I asked Mary Grace, my sister, to take a picture of me and here it is as well.

Thank you very much for your looks, for all the comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.