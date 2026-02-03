Previous
COFFEE AT EMPOLI
Photo 5459

COFFEE AT EMPOLI

This is from day 7 – 28th October, 2025. Last full day of our La Spezia and Pisa holiday.
On the train back to Pisa we decided to take a stop at Empoli. I suggested this knowing that Empoli football for many years played in the Italian First Division league - now it is in Serie B. It intrigued me to know how the city/town looked like. Not much to see during the few minutes we walked along one of the main roads. However we decided to stop at this restaurant/coffee shop for a coffee and a bite. The walls were covered with this material full of flowers and the table tops were of black marble. When I saw the reflection in the right picture I said to myself this is a great opportunity for a picture and here it is. Following that I asked Mary Grace, my sister, to take a picture of me and here it is as well.
Beverley ace
Coffee brings a wonderful togetherness with loved ones.

There’s something very special about this photo…happiness & love
the reflections double the joy love & moments shared.

A wonderful family holiday adventure. Special photo & photos
February 3rd, 2026  
