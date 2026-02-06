BEFORE WE MEET AGAIN

This is from day 8 – 29th October, 2025. Last few hours of our La Spezia and Pisa holiday.

Three pictures I took as we walked along this popular road in Pisa. In the middle is a general view of the road. In front of me are Christine (white Jacket) and Mary Grace together. On each side are two important persons who made a name for themselves in Italian heritage: On the left is Nicola Pisano while on the right is Vittorio Emanuele II.

A bit of information about the two is hereunder:

Nicola Pisano (1220/1284) was an Italian sculptor whose work is noted for its classical Roman sculptural style. Pisano is sometimes considered to be the founder of modern sculpture.

Victor Emmanuel II (14 March 1820 – 9 January 1878) became the first king of an independent, united Italy since the 6th century

