GOOD BYE, GOOD BYE, MY LOVE

One last picture from our La Spezia and Pisa holiday.

Two shots of River Arno, one looking to the left and the other to the right taken as we crossed the bridge to go to collect our luggage. The reflections looked amazing.

It has taken me a lot of days, weeks and months to show just a few of the pictures I took. Italy has so much to offer to visitors. And in a week’s time we will be going again, this time further north. I hope it will not be too cold or wet. We’ll see in due course.

The day before yesterday I watched the opening ceremony of this year’s Olympic Games on tv. It was a marvelous show, though too long for me who was sitting on my armchair watching and waiting for it to finish because I still had to go and take a shower before going to sleep.

