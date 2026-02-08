Previous
GOOD BYE, GOOD BYE, MY LOVE by sangwann
GOOD BYE, GOOD BYE, MY LOVE

I always will be true …….
One last picture from our La Spezia and Pisa holiday.
Two shots of River Arno, one looking to the left and the other to the right taken as we crossed the bridge to go to collect our luggage. The reflections looked amazing.
It has taken me a lot of days, weeks and months to show just a few of the pictures I took. Italy has so much to offer to visitors. And in a week’s time we will be going again, this time further north. I hope it will not be too cold or wet. We’ll see in due course.
The day before yesterday I watched the opening ceremony of this year’s Olympic Games on tv. It was a marvelous show, though too long for me who was sitting on my armchair watching and waiting for it to finish because I still had to go and take a shower before going to sleep.
Thank you very much for all your looks, comments and fav's on yesterday's picture.
Jennifer Eurell ace
Wonderful reflections.
February 8th, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
Great reflections.
February 8th, 2026  
Brian ace
👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
February 8th, 2026  
Diana ace
Fabulous shots and reflections! I thoroughly enjoyed travelling with you and your family, Dione ;-)
February 8th, 2026  
