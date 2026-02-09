VICTORIA LINES

Trying to catch up on the pictures I took locally before going off again for a week’s break in northern Italy.

In these two pictures I am showing the beginning of my walk along the Victoria Lines around a month ago, a walk I have done many times.

The Victoria Lines, originally known as the North West Front, are a line of fortifications that spans 12 kilometres along the width of Malta, dividing the north of the island from the more heavily populated south. They run along a natural geographical barrier known as the Great Fault, from Madliena in the east, through the limits of the town of Mosta in the centre of the island, to Binġemma and the limits of Rabat, on the west coast. At the time they were considered as a unique monument of military architecture.

