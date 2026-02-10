VICTORIA LINES (2)

At one point the fortified wall makes a 45deg. turn to the right while a tarmacked road coming from the Naxxar direction ends at the same place. I know the area well and very often continued my walk along the Naxxar road. But this time I said to myself “I’ll try to follow the Victoria lines instead of the road. In these two pictures I am showing the beginning of my descend along the Victoria Lines. And this is where my mind started working, I think. The steps cut in the rock were slippery and from this site forward it was a very steep descend without anything to hold onto with the danger of tripping. In that case you would not stop before reaching the bottom of the valley. My mind told me “Dione, if anything like this happens to you nobody would know where you have been to and they would not be able to find you”.

More tomorrow.

