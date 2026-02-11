VICTORIA LINES (3)

More from my Victoria Lines walk.

I took this shot from where I stopped and before I returned to safer ground. Here you can see where the hazardous steps led to. You can also see how the Victoria Lines route crosses the last bit of the valley and where it continues its route on the other side.

When built by the British military in the late 19th century, the line was designed to present a physical barrier to invading forces landing in the north of Malta, intent on attacking the harbour installations, so vital for the maintenance of the British fleet, their source of power in the Mediterranean. It combines different types of fortifications—forts, batteries, entrenchments, stop-walls, infantry lines, searchlight emplacements and howitzer positions. These constituted a unique ensemble of varied military elements all brought together to enforce the strategy adopted by the British for the defence of Malta in the latter half of the 19th century.

