VICTORIA LINES (4)

More from my Victoria Lines walk.

As you can see the Victoria Line continues along the opposite side of the valley.

Having decided not to risk getting hurt if I tried going down the steep steps to the valley bottom, I continued my walk along the tarmacked road. After around a 500 metres walk, the road takes a bend down almost to the valley bottom and up again to the other side. I took this shot with the hope still there in my mind that returning back through the Victoria Lines may be less dangerous. The road I was walking along on that side is almost at the top of the hill (where the yellow lime-coloured stretch is).

More about the lines Military training exercises staged in May 1900 revealed that the Victoria Lines were of dubious defensive value. With the exception of the coastal forts, by 1907 they were abandoned altogether. However, because a joint German-Italian invasion seemed likely, the lines were rehabilitated and new guard posts built along them as a second line of defence to the coastal defences. In 1998 the Government of Malta submitted the Victoria Lines to UNESCO for consideration as a World Heritage Site

