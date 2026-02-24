Sign up
Photo 5480
ANOTHER LEMONS SHOT
I took this one on a table in my backyard. If you look closely the mug is a present from my granddaughter Michaela.
Thank you so much for your looks, for your comments and for fav's.
24th February 2026
24th Feb 26
2
1
Dione Giorgio
ace
@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
5481
photos
123
followers
108
following
1501% complete
View this month »
5474
5475
5476
5477
5478
5479
5480
5481
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
11th January 2026 9:27am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
This is lovely.
February 25th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So lovely -love the reflections and your special mug ! fav
February 25th, 2026
