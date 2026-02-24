Previous
ANOTHER LEMONS SHOT by sangwann
ANOTHER LEMONS SHOT

I took this one on a table in my backyard. If you look closely the mug is a present from my granddaughter Michaela.
Thank you so much for your looks, for your comments and for fav's.
24th February 2026

mittens (Marilyn)
This is lovely.
February 25th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd
So lovely -love the reflections and your special mug ! fav
February 25th, 2026  
