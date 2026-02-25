Sign up
Photo 5481
Photo 5481
THE ANGRY DUCK
Spotted this wall art while taking pictures of the sailing boats on rough seas. This duck looked very angry as I was walking down to the rocky beach for better pictures.
25th February 2026
25th Feb 26
1
0
Dione Giorgio
ace
@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
5481
photos
123
followers
108
following
1501% complete
5474
5475
5476
5477
5478
5479
5480
5481
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
8th January 2026 12:24pm
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great find and capture.
February 25th, 2026
