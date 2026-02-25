Previous
THE ANGRY DUCK by sangwann
THE ANGRY DUCK

Spotted this wall art while taking pictures of the sailing boats on rough seas. This duck looked very angry as I was walking down to the rocky beach for better pictures.
25th February 2026 25th Feb 26

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great find and capture.
