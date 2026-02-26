GUARD POST

Back to normal. Now it is time to start checking the pictures I took during the last week and see which to post. In the meantime I will continue posting shots of days prior to our departure.

I took this shot a few days before we went for our Turin holiday. Christine and I went to L-Isla (the Maltese name), or Senglea (named for Grand Master La Sengle). This guard post is situated at the tip of the city fortifications and faces the entrance to the Grand Harbour. It was renovated some years ago. As you can see (enlarge if necessary) there is an eye carved in the stone on one side and an ear carved on the opposite side with a coat of arms(not sure about this) in between.

Thank you for your views, comments and fav's on my yesterday's posts.