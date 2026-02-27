ACROSS THE HARBOUR

A cruise liner stands along the cruise liner terminal just outside Valletta. Shot taken from across the harbour.

The Valletta Cruise Port in Malta is a major cruise terminal located in the heart of the Mediterranean. It serves as a gateway to the capital city, Valletta, and offers easy access to various attractions and services. The port is equipped with modern facilities, including state-of-the art technology for onboard services, and accommodates multiple cruise ships simultaneously. It is conveniently located just a short walk from the city center, making it ideal for both homeporting and turnaround operations.

