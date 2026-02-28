KISS MY ASS

And the name does not refer to the donkey-like animal.

On a half day pass- time at Marsalokk with Christine I saw this fishing boat on land. No problem with that until I saw this fun paintng on the prow. Evidently I had to take a shot of it. To fill a bit more the picture I added this guy who I uploaded from google taking a picture of something. I made sure he is not recognizable before I included him in the picture.

Marsalokk was a quiet fishing village up to a decade or two ago. Nowadays, besides remaining Malta’s main fishing village it is very popular with tourists.

Than you for your looks, for your comments and for the favs on yesterday's picture.