Photo 5485
JUST A GULL
Flying high up in the sky.
Shot taken on one of my recent walks along the Salini to Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq and back coast road.
Thank you for your looks and for your comments on yesterday's picture.
1st March 2026
1st Mar 26
Dione Giorgio
@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
6th February 2026 10:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Fabulous use of negative space,
March 1st, 2026
