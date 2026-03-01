Previous
JUST A GULL by sangwann
JUST A GULL

Flying high up in the sky.
Shot taken on one of my recent walks along the Salini to Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq and back coast road.
Thank you for your looks and for your comments on yesterday's picture.
1st March 2026 1st Mar 26

Dione Giorgio

ace
@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Diana ace
Fabulous use of negative space,
March 1st, 2026  
