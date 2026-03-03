LOOK WHAT I FOUND

And in perfect condition.

Anybody remembers this car?

For those who don’t, this is a Ford Anglia. My first car was similar to this but mine had a light fawn colour. I was very surprised when I saw it parked in a parking area along the Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq to Salini coastroad. Mine must have been from the 1967 edition because it was later replaced by the Ford Escort. It was a fabulous car for the time and gave me many years of happy driving .

The Ford Anglia name was applied to various models between 1939 and 1967. In total, 1,594,486 Anglias were produced. It was replaced by the Ford Escort.

