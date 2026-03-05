EXCITING TIMES

First day of our Turin holiday – 18th February, 2026

It is ever so exciting to see the Alps and in and around Turin you can see them, almost all the time, far or near. Three of the shots in this collage are from the airplane window, the other is from in front of our hotel. You will see more of them as I post some of the pictures from our holiday.

Before leaving home I promised myself that I would take much fewer pictures than usual but, although, I took less I couldn’t resist taking pictures while my camera was in my hand. As usual I will have to rely on collages to show as many as I can.

