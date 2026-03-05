Previous
EXCITING TIMES by sangwann
EXCITING TIMES

First day of our Turin holiday – 18th February, 2026
It is ever so exciting to see the Alps and in and around Turin you can see them, almost all the time, far or near. Three of the shots in this collage are from the airplane window, the other is from in front of our hotel. You will see more of them as I post some of the pictures from our holiday.
Before leaving home I promised myself that I would take much fewer pictures than usual but, although, I took less I couldn’t resist taking pictures while my camera was in my hand. As usual I will have to rely on collages to show as many as I can.
Thank you for your looks, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.
Dione Giorgio

I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Wow! Amazing views
March 5th, 2026  
