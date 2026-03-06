Previous
CONTRASTS by sangwann
CONTRASTS

First day of our Turin holiday – 18th February, 2026.
Booked in at the hotel, left our luggage, and immediately out again straight to the train station to start preparing where and when to go. As we walked along these covered pavements, locally known as porticos, I noticed the big contrast between the sunny morning and the passages sheltered from the sun. I thin they give a good photo opportunity.
These covered passages not only provide shelter from the elements but also serve as vibrant cultural hubs, reflecting the city's past.
@sangwann
Beautiful shots and lovely scenes. The left one seems to have a
stunning ceiling.
March 6th, 2026  
