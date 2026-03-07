Previous
CHIESA DI SANTA CRISTINA by sangwann
CHIESA DI SANTA CRISTINA

First day of our Turin holiday – 18th February, 2026.
Christine, my wife, has the same name but she is not a saint yet.
This is the first church we visited on our holiday. There are so many churches in Turin and we have visited quite a few and each new one is more beautiful than the previous. l tried to keep the same atmosphere as we were feeling inside the church in these pictures. Across the street, 5 or 6 metres away there was another church but we didn’t go inside. I think there was a church function going on in there and we didn’t want to disturb the congregation.
Dione Giorgio

A lovely triptych of this beautiful church. I am always in awe when visting churches in Italy.
March 7th, 2026  
