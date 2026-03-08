TWIN CHURCHES

First day of our Turin holiday – 18th February, 2026.

Yesterday I wrote that the church we visited had another church very close to it, just across the road.

And these are the two churches looking like twins. I took the shot from the wonderful Piazza San Carlo, one of the most beautiful piazzas around Turin. Chiesa Santa Cristina is on the left side . On the right is Chiesa San Carlo Boromeo.

I tried to edit the picture in different shades of b&w and I liked this one best.

Thank you very much for your looks, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.