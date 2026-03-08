Previous
TWIN CHURCHES by sangwann
Photo 5492

TWIN CHURCHES

First day of our Turin holiday – 18th February, 2026.
Yesterday I wrote that the church we visited had another church very close to it, just across the road.
And these are the two churches looking like twins. I took the shot from the wonderful Piazza San Carlo, one of the most beautiful piazzas around Turin. Chiesa Santa Cristina is on the left side . On the right is Chiesa San Carlo Boromeo.
I tried to edit the picture in different shades of b&w and I liked this one best.
Thank you very much for your looks, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.
8th March 2026 8th Mar 26

Dione Giorgio

ace
@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
1504% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Great looking Piazza and high key effect.
March 8th, 2026  
Babs ace
Buildings always look good in black and white
March 8th, 2026  
Wylie ace
Great choice in subtle greys
March 8th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Neat
March 8th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact