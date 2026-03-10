THE MOLE ANTONELLIANA

Visiting this one of the most iconic building in Turin was my brother- in-law’s first priority wish. I had never been there (have been to Turin on 2 previous occasions) so I couldn’t say no. I wasn’t very happy to go up to the top and had dissuaded my son and son-in-law with the excuse that there was a queue of people waiting to go up. But this time I didn’t want to chicken out so we got the tickets, avoided the queue as we were considered as senior (old) visitors. It was a great experience to see not only the whole of Turin but as far as the eyes could see all around the ‘tower’. I have to say it was very safe up there as access was to the balconies which you can see in the picture on the left side and not to the very top which was what worried me on the previous occasion..

The Mole Antonelliana, standing tall at 167.5 meters, is the tallest unreinforced brick building in the world. Originally designed as a synagogue, it now houses the Museo Nazionale del Cinema, one of the most important and visited museums in Europe.

The Mole Antonelliana is not only a symbol of Turin's skyline but also a cultural treasure house, offering a blend of history, architecture, and film culture.

None of the others were interested in the Cinema Museum so we didn ‘t visit it.

