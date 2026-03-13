MUSEO EGIZIO

First day of our Turin holiday – 18th February, 2026.

Last visit for the day was the Egyptian Museum of Torino. I had been there twice before, first time on 2012 when we went on a group holiday and had a day in Turin - on that day I left the group to go and see the museum. I went again in 2016 when I went with JP (JeanPiere), my son and Ian my son-in-law to watch a Juventus football match. I saw a lot of difference this time and most of the exhibits were organized differently.

We didn’t stay long at the museum because we woke up at 3.00a.m. and except for a few mintues to settle our belongings at the hotel we had been out all day. Therefore we walked to a restaurant close to our hotel, had a plate of pasta carbonara which was delicious (nobody beats the Italians as far as pasta dishes are concerned) which went down well with a bottle of wine which I shared with Joe. And our day came to an end looking forward to the next.

About the museum: The Turin Egyptian Museum is the oldest of its kind in the world. Outside of visiting Egypt itself, this is the best Egyptian museum in the world.

Thank you very much for your looks, for alll your nice comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.