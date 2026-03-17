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CHIESA DELLA VISITAZIONE by sangwann
Photo 5501

CHIESA DELLA VISITAZIONE

Back to my pictures of of our Turin holiday – 19th February, 2026. This was the second day, a day when I couldn’t stop taking pictures and I had to make a big effort which pictures to choose for 365. I hope you will like them.
Like I wrote already Turin is full of churches and I rarely miss going inside and have a look to see how they look inside. This is inside the Chiesa della Visitazione and I was happy to see the beauty I found.
What do you think about these two?
Thank you very much for your looks, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's ppicture.
17th March 2026 17th Mar 26

Dione Giorgio

ace
@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
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