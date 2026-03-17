CHIESA DELLA VISITAZIONE

Back to my pictures of of our Turin holiday – 19th February, 2026. This was the second day, a day when I couldn’t stop taking pictures and I had to make a big effort which pictures to choose for 365. I hope you will like them.

Like I wrote already Turin is full of churches and I rarely miss going inside and have a look to see how they look inside. This is inside the Chiesa della Visitazione and I was happy to see the beauty I found.

What do you think about these two?

Thank you very much for your looks, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's ppicture.

