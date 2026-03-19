From our Turin holiday – 19th February, 2026.

From our Turin holiday – 19th February, 2026.

This is the Turin Cathedral named for St John the Baptist. And this is the building that houses h the Shroud of Jesus but which is shown on special occasions only. Of the three times I visited Turin, I never had the opportunity to see the Shroud in person. My son, JP, was in Turin some years ago, participating in a conference for psychiatrists. On one of the days he was out too early to attend for the conference and as he passed the Cathedral he decided to have a look inside. The Shroud was on display and there was no queue yet and he could enter and silently look at the Shroud and say a prayer. And that’s what I call a great piece of luck. I have seen in Malta a perfect copy of the Shroud brought to Malta for some months a couple of years ago. More later.

This picture took me long hours to clean it from a multitude of cables used by cable buses in Turin.

Thank you for your looks, for your comments and for the fav's.