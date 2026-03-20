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THE SHROUD by sangwann
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THE SHROUD

From our Turin holiday – 19th February, 2026.
The Shroud. This is the chapel where the Shroud is put in display for visitors. The chapel is behind bullet proof glass but where the Shroud is kept, for security reasons, it is a secret as far as I know. An image on the glass is a faint copy of the face of Jesus. I thought this picture would be more interesting if I posted sooc with the reflections on the glass.
About the Shroud
The Shroud of Turin is a length of linen cloth that is believed by many to be the burial garment of Jesus Christ. It bears the faint image of a man, which corresponds to the wounds that Jesus endured during his crucifixion, including thorn marks on the head. The Shroud measures approximately 4.4 m × 1.1 m and is currently housed in the Chapel of the Holy Shroud in Turin, Italy. Its authenticity has been a subject of intense debate for centuries, with some considering it a genuine relic while others argue it is a medieval forgery. Recent studies continue to explore its origins and significance, contributing to the ongoing discussions surrounding this enigmatic artifact
Thanks a lot for all your looks, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.
20th March 2026 20th Mar 26

Dione Giorgio

ace
@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
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Diana ace
A beautiful image and wonderful tones. Such a fascinating read about the Shroud, which is new to me.
March 20th, 2026  
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