TURIN CATHEDRAL

From our Turin holiday – 19th February, 2026.

Three shots taken inside the Turin Cathedral. The middle gives a glimpse of the Savoy’s private chapel which was where the Shroud of Jesus was kept when it first arrived in Italy. I will tell you something about the Savoy family in due course.

Some more information about the Shroud. The cloth shows a double image: one of the front of a human body and one of the back, oriented head-to-head as if the body had been laid on one half of the fabric with the other half folded over the top.

The body image is extremely faint in person. It appears as a straw-yellow discoloration. Bloodstains on the cloth soak into the fabric. The image shows a bearded man with apparent wounds consistent with crucifixion: marks on the wrists and feet, a wound in the side, and puncture marks around the scalp consistent with a crown of thorns.

The earliest recorded history of the Shroud dates back to 1354 when it was exhibited in a village church in France. It was acquired by the House of Savoy in 1453 and moved to Chambéry, where it suffered fire damage in 1532. In 1578. It was transferred to Turin, Italy, where it has been preserved ever since

Thank you all for your looks, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.

