PALATINE GATE

From our Turin holiday – 19th February, 2026.

A hundred metres or so from the Turin Cathedral is the Palatine Gate. We walked there to have a look at it. It looks still very majestic and has two bronze statues, one on each side – on the left is statue of Augustus Ceasar and on the right thatn of Gaius Julius Ceasar

The Palatine Gate is a Roman Age city gate which provided access through the city walls from the North side. The Palatine Gate represents the primary archaeological evidence of the city's Roman phase. It is one of the world's best-preserved 1st-century AD Roman gateways. Together with the ancient theatre's remains, located a short distance away, it is part of the so-called Archaeological Park, which opened in 2006.]

Yesterday I went to watch Ma play basketball with his Athleta Under 16 Team against Luxol. It was the second game out of three and decided which will pass to the final. I never miss a game and the week before went to watch him play in the first match. It was a very hard game and Athleta lost by a I point at the very end of the match so yesterday’s was a do or die event. I shouted so much that I came back home with a sore throat. The game was very exciting and Athleta won. Now they will play again net Sunday to decide which team will in to the final.

Thank you all so very much for your looks, comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.