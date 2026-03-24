TIME FOR SHOPPING

From our Turin holiday – 19th February, 2026.

For those who enjoy finding a bargain here is the right place.

Close to the Palatine Gate are vast open spaces for an outdoor market. And every corner was being made use of.

We passed at least an hour going around some of the stalls without buying anything. For my part who is afraid when I see shopping probabilities, it is a waste of time but walked along with the others looking for picture opportunities at least. This is one of the few I took.

Thank you all for your looks, comments and fav's on yesterday's picture.

