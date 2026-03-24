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TIME FOR SHOPPING by sangwann
Photo 5508

TIME FOR SHOPPING

From our Turin holiday – 19th February, 2026.
For those who enjoy finding a bargain here is the right place.
Close to the Palatine Gate are vast open spaces for an outdoor market. And every corner was being made use of.
We passed at least an hour going around some of the stalls without buying anything. For my part who is afraid when I see shopping probabilities, it is a waste of time but walked along with the others looking for picture opportunities at least. This is one of the few I took.
Thank you all for your looks, comments and fav's on yesterday's picture.
24th March 2026 24th Mar 26

Dione Giorgio

ace
@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
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