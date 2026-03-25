WELCOME TO THE SAVOYAS

From our Turin holiday – 19th February, 2026.

This is the opulent entrance of the palace of the Savoia family in Turin, a palace exceeding most others in beauty and grandeur. I have been to this palace once before and I was mesmerized by its beauty then. This year it looked even more magnificent. In this diptych on the left is the beautiful staircase to the main floor of the palace and on the right is a full view of the ceiling over the staircase.

The House of Savoy is one of the oldest royal families in Europe. It was established in 1003 in the historical region of Savoy, located in the Alps between modern France and Italy. Initially, the family controlled a small Alpine county but gradually expanded their influence through strategic marriages, diplomacy, and territorial acquisitions among them Turin.

By the 15th century, the House of Savoy was elevated to ducal status. In the 18th century, the family attained royal titles. They consolidated their territories in the western Alps and northern Italy, navigating complex European power struggles.

The family played a pivotal role in the Italian Risorgimento, the movement for Italian unification. King Charles Albert of Sardinia led forces in the First Italian War of Independence against Austria in 1848, and his son, Victor Emmanuel II, became the first King of a unified Italy in 1861. The dynasty ruled Italy until 1946, overseeing major historical events including colonial expansion, World War I, the rise of Fascism, and World War II.

The monarchy was superseded by the Italian Republic, after a constitutional referendum was held on 2 June 1946 after World War II.[2] The Italian monarchy formally ended on 12 June of that year, and Umberto II left the country. The royal family's current status is that they are a part of the Italian public's history, with no real power or influence in modern Italy.

Thank you for your looks and comments on yesterday's picture.

