WELCOME TO THE SAVOYAS (2)

From our Turin holiday – 19th February, 2026.

Two pictures of one of the beautiful halls of the Savoya family palace in Turin.

The House of Savoy's property in Italy was confiscated by the Italian Republic after the monarchy was abolished in 1946. The exiled Savoy family, including King Umberto II, was banned from their former kingdom, which included territories like Nice and Savoy. The Italian Republic's establishment marked the end of the monarchy and the Savoy family's rule in Italy. Initially members of the House of Savoy family were barred from entering Italian territory due to their involvement in the fascist regime, The ban was lifted in 1948 but their return to Italy was met with significant public resistance and the family faced challenges reintegrating into Italian Society.

Thank you for your looks, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.